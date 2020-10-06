AUBURN – The Maine Center for Disease Control has opened an investigation into Applebee’s restaurant after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday.
A manager there said Tuesday evening that the restaurant at 599 Center St. was still open to the public, and the three infected employees were quarantining at home.
She declined further comment, saying she needed permission from “someone in our corporate office” to answer questions related to the investigation.
The CDC defines an outbreak as three or more cases in one location.
