River Arts in Damariscotta will present the artwork of Maine artist Chris Cover in a solo show “My Painting and Pottery” from Thursday, Oct. 8, through Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the River Room gallery at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta, according to a news release from the gallery.

Covert’s mixed media show combines her pottery and painting in this colorful display of fine works. With a Bachelors of Applied Arts degree in Ceramics from Boston University, Covert’s expert experience as a production potter for 45 years is evident. This show features her most recent works including colorful wheel thrown and slab built stoneware pottery.

In her paintings, Covert draws from the natural world around her, enhanced by her memory and imagination. Her intention is to draw the viewers into reminiscences of their own personal experience. She is especially drawn to the appearances of the intersections of land and water; woods and trees; and the floating world of small boats and reflections. In this show, she celebrates Maine and Martha’s Vineyard in paint.

“My Painting and Pottery” is Covert’s first gallery show in Mid-coast Maine since moving to Warren in 2017. She has been juried into several of River Arts’ monthly juried exhibitions and has shown her paintings in the non-juried member shows since joining the organization.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call River Arts at 207-563-6868.

