FAIRFIELD – Albert “Al” G. Johnston, 85, passed away Sept. 24, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He was born August 6, 1935 in Waterville, the son of Archie and Rose (Byram) Johnston.He was employed as a skilled heavy equipment operator for the city of Waterville Public Works for 41 years and then worked summers in the Parks and Recreation Department for 13 years mowing the ball fields.Albert is survived by daughters, Betty Whitney and husband Virgil of Fairfield and Ruth Lunn of Waterville; grandchildren, Glen Giroux of Atlanta, Ga. and Lisa Nadeau of Fairfield; great-grandchildren, Anna Giroux of Atlanta, Ga., Blake Pockrandt of Jacksonville, Fla., Joshua Nadeau, Jackson Vaughn and Jodie Nadeau all of Fairfield; great-great-grandson, Brooks Pockrandt of Jacksonville, Fla.; siblings, Joyce Osterloh and husband Roy of Texas, Larry and wife Joan of Oakland, Charlene Lawrence and husband James of Waterville, Tim of Waterville, sister-in-law, Carolyn of Waterville; many nieces, nephews and their extended families. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary; parents, Archie and Rose Johnston; siblings, Clinton and wife Nadine of Oakland, Ronald and wife Jackie of Palmyra, Bernard “Bun”, Perry, Wesley “WES” and Edward “Eddie”, Betty Estabrook and husband Tom of Oakland.A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lewis Cemetery, 51 Cottle Rd, Oakland, ME 04963. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 455 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Albert’s memory to: Waterville Humane Society100 Webb Rd. Waterville, ME 04901

Guest Book