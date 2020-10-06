FARMINGTON – Our Patriarch, Eugene H. Harris, 80, of Farmington, passed away at Franklin Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 1, 2020, guided by the light of the Full Harvest Moon.

He was born on April 20, 1940, in New Sharon, son of Clinton and Flora (Deane) Harris. He was the fourth of 11 children and attended school in New Sharon.

Eugene married his “love of his lifetime”, Sandra Locke of Farmington Falls on May 18, 1963, at the home of his sister and brother in-law Jessie and Dana Dill in New Sharon.

Gene was a hard-working man, whether it be hand sewing shoes, construction, instrumentation, or working in his garden. Gene and Sandy lived in their lovely home on the Knowlton Corner Road for 54 years and raised their family there, making a wonderful life together.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; son, Michael Harris of East Wilton, daughter, Rebecca Keith and husband Seamus of Chesterville; grandchildren, Amy Hinkley and husband Craig of Wilton, Andrew Harris of Wilton, Samantha Keith of North Carolina, Sarah Keith of Farmington, and Audrey Keith of Farmington; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Dustyn Hinkley, Trenton and Addyson Harris, all of Wilton; brother, John Harris and wife Judy of Michigan, sisters, Anna Churchill of Madison, Rose Mary McCormick and husband Ross of New Sharon, sisters in-law, Pat Locke of Texas, Rolene Harris of Chesterville, and Bertha Harris of Jay; many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the Webster Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

