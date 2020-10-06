VASSALBORO – John Ronald Whalen, 73, passed away Sept. 22, 2020 at his home in Vassalboro surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 8, 1946 in Calais, the son of Grayson G. and Evelyn P. (Sherrard) Whalen.He was a graduate of Waterville High School class of 1964. He served in the Army National Guard at Camp Keyes in Augusta as a Chief Warrant Office 5 for over 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Vassalboro Lions Club and enjoyed golf, travel, gardening, bird watching, basketball, and spending time with his dog, Pepper.John was predeceased by his wife of 44 years Edna Whalen. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Podkowka and husband Richard of Vassalboro; four brothers, Dennis Whalen of Unity, Grayson Whalen and wife Joan of Skowhegan, Glen Whalen and wife Sandy of Fairfield, Mike Whalen and wife Diane of Fairfield, sister-in-law, Patricia Smith and husband Bill of Newburg three brothers-in-law, Floyd Baker and wife Gale of Oakland, Jeff Baker and wife Lisa of Fairfield, and Wayne Hapworth. He was also predeceased by sisters-in-law, Linda Hapworth, Kathy Whalen and Terry Flanagan.A graveside service will be announced at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in John’s memory to: Alzheimer’s Association of Maine 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C Scarborough, ME 04074

