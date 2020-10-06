BENTON – Marlene Alma (Provencher) Willey, 67, went to her heavenly home on Sept. 28, 2020. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home in Benton, Maine surrounded by her family.Born in Rumford on Oct. 2, 1952, she was the fourth of 12 children of Edwin and Irene (Ferrin) Provencher. Marlene married the love of her life on June 20, 1998; the late Edward Robert Willey Sr., who adored and protected her.She formerly worked for the Waterville School District as a custodian; and Bald Mountain Camps in Rangeley, Maine, in her younger years. Marlene had a giving spirit and the gift of generosity. She joyfully volunteered serving those less fortunate at the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen in Waterville, Maine. She was a master flower gardener who loved cats (especially Jezebel), going to the beach for solace, crocheting, reading, puzzles, bowling, bingo, gambling, spending time with her three grandchildren, watching sports, and playing cards with her sons.Survivors include her sons Gregory Allen Reed and his beloved cat Preston of Fairfield, Nicholas George Leavitt (Sarah Hanley) of Waterville; grandchildren Zachary, Kennedy, and Benjamin Leavitt; brothers Maurice Provencher, Edwin Provencher, and Frank Hamel, sisters Deborah LaChance, Stephanie Proctor (James), Naomi Duff, Daphne Williams (Roger); many nieces and nephews and greats.She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Robert Willey, Sr.; parents Edwin and Irene (Ferrin) Provencher; brother Robert Provencher, sisters Martha Boudreau, Susan Todish, Michelle Snyder, many beloved furbabies.There will be no visitation and funeral. A small family gathering will be held at the family cemetery on East B Hill, in Byron, Maine. The family would like to give a special thanks to Northern Light Home Care and Hospice.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at directcremationofmaine.com

Guest Book