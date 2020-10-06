HALLOWELL ? Virginia S. Gallagher, 93, of Hallowell, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Woodland Assisted Living Facility in Hallowell.

She was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on May 27th, 1927, the daughter of George and Elsie (Anderson) Jones and married her husband, Donald on July 27th, 1956.

Virginia graduated from Gardiner High School in 1944, where she was a cheerleader for her beloved Tigers and she also graduated from Kennebec School of Commerce of Gardiner in 1945.

After business school, she went to work at the VA Center in Togus. In 1950, she began her long career at the Camp Keyes Military Bureau in Augusta, ME. Retiring in 1987 after 42 years of service with the Federal Government. Received two monetary awards for Federal Government cost savings.

She was a member of National American Retired Federal Employees and of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal) in Augusta.

She enjoyed the big band music and dancing at Island Park on Cobbossee Lake. Virginia was the driving force behind the purchase of property and subsequent building of the family camp on Silver Lake in Sidney. Which later became her year-round home. Virginia was always happiest surrounded by family and friends. She was known for preparing family dinners that included a signature dessert.

Virginia enjoyed her several bridge groups in Augusta, traveling to and watching her children and grandchildren’s sporting events, including her son’s Cony HS 1978 New England Championship basketball team and her family trips to special places, including Hawaii, Aruba, Florida and Wisconsin.

She is predeceased by her parents, George Jones, Sr. and Elsie Jones; brother, George Jones, Jr.; and son, Stephen Spear in 1995.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Donald, of Hallowell; son, David Gallagher, and wife, Melinda, of York; daughter, Donna St. Michel and fiancé, Darren Haskell, of Augusta; daughter-in-law, Penny Spear, of Oakland; six grandchildren, Kyle St. Michel and wife Becky, of Utah, Brandon St.Michel and significant other Anne Gauvin, of Augusta, Stephanie Gallagher, Michael Gallagher, both of York, Stephen-James Spear and wife Hilary, Chad Spear and wife Alyssa, both of Oakland; four great grandchildren; Gabrielle Spear, Celia Spear. Elsie Spear, Reid Spear; several nieces and nephews; a dear-sister-in-law, Randi Kluesner and family, of Marquette Iowa, sister-in-law, Evie Gallagher and family, of Madison Wisconsin.

The family wishes to extend our deepest thanks for the expertise care and love that was provided for Virginia during her stay at the Woodlands in Hallowell.)

At Virginia’s request, a private graveside service will be held at the niche wall at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.

At Virginia's request, a private graveside service will be held at the niche wall at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions can be made in her memory to:

Alzheimer’s Association

Maine Chapter

68 Pleasant Rd.

Scarborough, ME or at

http;//act.alz.org/donate

