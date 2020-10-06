GARDINER ? William “Bill” C. Forrest, 60, of Gardiner, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was born in Great Barrington Mass. on May 3, 1960, the son of Charles and Alice (Machia) Forrest.

Bill attended Gardiner Area High School up to his 11th grade and enlisted in the Army for his senior year getting his GED. He served two years in the Army. Bill worked at York Paper Mill for five plus years and from there he worked at different places.

He liked to travel and would go whenever it struck him; Bill has seen some of the country, traveling by car, bus or just plain walking. He enjoyed people and nature in general.

He was predeceased by his father Charles W. Forrest July 13, 1994.

William is survived by two sons, Adam Forrest of Waterville, Jacob Tibbetts and wife Brandy Hanson of Oxford; mother and stepfather, Alice (Forrest) Weymouth and Leland Weymouth of West Gardiner; brother, James Forrest and wife Robin Morrill of West Gardiner, sister, Brenda Forrest Pierce and husband Harold of Richmond; five grandchildren; one great- grandchild; two nephews, one niece; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private graveside service with full military honors will be held at the Cherry Hill Cemetery, West Gardiner.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

