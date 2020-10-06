The University of Maine Center on Aging will host the 15th annual Clinical Geriatrics Colloquium, Creating Age-Friendly Health Systems, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, via Zoom.

Speakers of national and regional prominence will lead exploration of the age-friendly health systems movement in an effort to advance evidence-based approaches across the spectrum of older adult care. Conference events are intended to engage a diverse audience of health care providers, human service professionals, public policy makers, students, and health care consumers, according to a news release from the Orono-based center.

Zoom links for all sessions and access to resources will be sent to registrants in advance of the colloquium.

Colloquium goals include examining the progress of Age-Friendly Health Systems nationally and in Maine; identifying the key elements of the 4Ms Framework (mobility, what matters, medications and mentation); understanding the social determinants of health for older adults, particularly in rural settings; evaluating the impact of high-risk medications, such as opioids, on older adults; and preventing isolation and loneliness in old age.

Other relevant topics include dealing with the stress of the pandemic for caregivers of older adults, using technology, and promoting social connectivity to sustain health in the age of coronavirus.

Age-Friendly Health Systems is a nationwide initiative of the John A. Hartford Foundation, a nonprofit organization leading transformation of the delivery of care to older adults. An event schedule and registration information for Creating Age-Friendly Health Systems is available online at mainecenteronaging.umaine.edu.

This event is co-sponsored by the University of Maine School of Social Work: UMaine Medicine; Aging ME, Maine’s Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program; the Maine Council on Aging; and the Maine Gerontological Society, and is funded, in part, with support from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program.

There is no cost for students to attend; a $30 fee applies to most other participants. Registration must be completed by Monday, Oct. 19. Conference sponsors have applied for Continuing Medical Education credits for attendees; approval is pending.

More information about the conference is available online at mainecenteronaging.umaine.edu.

mTo request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kelley Morris at 207-262-7925 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: