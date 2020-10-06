MACHIAS — The two people found dead after a home fire Down East last month have been identified, Maine State Police said Tuesday.

Wilfred Gross, 36, and Christoffer Harrison, 35, died in the fire in Machias on Sept. 21, officials said.

The fire was at a mobile home park on Armstrong Lane.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed their identities through DNA processed at the state police crime lab, police said.

The cause of their deaths was pending further studies.

