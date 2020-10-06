BATH — House Speaker and US Senate candidate Sara Gideon received an endorsement Friday from the United Auto Workers union council, which represents a Bath Iron Works union.

Bath Marine Draftsmen’s Association, United Auto Workers union Local 3999, represents 750 of BIW’s 6,800 workers.

“Sara is a proven advocate for Maine’s working families, as well as businesses large and small,” Beverley Brakeman, regional director of United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers wrote in a statement Tuesday. “She supports workers having the right to collectively bargain, to be safe at work, and be compensated fairly. I am confident that Sara will fight to win back rights lost by workers in the past four years. We know Sara will be a champion for all working people in the U.S. Senate, something that has truly been missing in Maine for many years.”

“Working Mainers power our state and they deserve a senator who will stand with them when they need it most,” Gideon wrote Tuesday. “In Maine, I’ve fought efforts to undermine workers’ rights, worked to raise the minimum wage, and invested in job training programs to expand our skilled workforce. I’m so proud to have the endorsement of the United Auto Workers, and in the Senate, I will stand up for Maine’s hardworking families and work to ensure Bath Iron Works continues building the best warships in the world for our armed forces.”

In August Gideon received an endorsement from the Maine State Council of Machinists, which represents two of Bath Iron Works’ largest unions, Local S6 and S7, after repeatedly voicing her support for the Local S6 union members who went on strike against BIW this summer.

UAW Local 3999 declined to comment Tuesday.

