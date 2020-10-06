In the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell has blocked hundreds of bills passed in the House of Representatives. He won’t let them come to a vote in the Senate.
These bills include ones that would strengthen election security and protect elections from foreign meddling, expand background checks for gun sales, lower prescription prices, and help Americans who are struggling to pay their bills or keep their businesses open in the pandemic. He won’t let the Senate vote on these bills, and hundreds of others.
McConnell has the power to block any bill he wants to because the Republicans have a majority in the Senate. Maine can make a difference by electing Sara Gideon to the Senate this fall. There are many other reasons that I am voting for Sarah Gideon, including her advocacy for action on climate change.
Stan Davis
Wayne
