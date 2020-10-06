Westbrook police detectives said Tuesday they have located a 28-year-old woman who had been missing since the weekend.
Maryjane Giddings was located at a residence in Westbrook Tuesday and is safe, said Westbrook Police Captain Steven Goldberg.
Giddings did not return to her supervised living situation after a visit with friends over the weekend, and police on Monday asked the public to help find her.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Lincolnville man charged with killing his sister and her husband
-
Local & State
Westbrook woman missing since weekend found safe
-
Nation & World
Florida governor extends voter registration after online system crashes
-
Nation & World
Trump, back at White House, downplays COVID-19 and compares it to seasonal flu
-
Nation & World
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for black hole research