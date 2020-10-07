As Thomas Paine wrote in the “American Crisis” in 1776, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” This is a similar time. And we will come out of this struggle into an age of change and progress. But it will, as in the past, require countless acts of political courage. People are scared, angry and frustrated.

We need solid and reassuring leadership, particularly as we continue to fight the scourge that is COVID-19. In short, we need a tested and experienced leader who can show us the path forward. A president who also sees that change is a part of the American experience.

That change is not something that needs to be feared. Rather it demonstrates progress, as it always has, down through the centuries and across this land.

Joe Biden is well equipped and ready to be president.

Mike Bell

Manchester

