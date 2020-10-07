As Thomas Paine wrote in the “American Crisis” in 1776, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” This is a similar time. And we will come out of this struggle into an age of change and progress. But it will, as in the past, require countless acts of political courage. People are scared, angry and frustrated.
We need solid and reassuring leadership, particularly as we continue to fight the scourge that is COVID-19. In short, we need a tested and experienced leader who can show us the path forward. A president who also sees that change is a part of the American experience.
That change is not something that needs to be feared. Rather it demonstrates progress, as it always has, down through the centuries and across this land.
Joe Biden is well equipped and ready to be president.
Mike Bell
Manchester
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Things to Do
Somerset Abbey to host Once an Outlaw Oct. 11
-
Editorials
Our View: Out-of-state waste does not belong in Maine landfills
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot has passion for governance
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Biden ready to lead country in crisis
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.