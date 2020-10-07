Election 2020 with Capitol Steps will be staged at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Stone Mountain Arts Center, at 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield.
These folks will have lots of material just before the big the election of 2020 They are back, and just in time for more election results! They Put the mock in Democracy. Music and political satire by The Capitol Steps, the Washington-based troupe of Congressional staffers turned songwriters.
