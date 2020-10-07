Caroline Cotter will perform a live streamed concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, via facebook.com/falmouth.ucc.
Falmouth Congregational Church invites you to stream its latest coffeehouse show from the local singer-songwriter.
Cotter’s latest album is 2018’s “Home on the River” with soothing, thoughtful tracks like “Peace of Mind,” “Eternal Light” and “Found.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Things to Do
Somerset Abbey to host Once an Outlaw Oct. 11
-
Editorials
Our View: Out-of-state waste does not belong in Maine landfills
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot has passion for governance
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Biden ready to lead country in crisis