Returning to his home state of Maine after an extended cruise on his boat, Stinkpot, traveling troubadour, singer-songwriter, and interpreter of traditional and modern song, Rowe has spent the last year seeing the eastern U.S. the way few others have — from her seemingly endless miles of historic waterways.

Rowe’s 30-year career has had him on stages all over the eastern seaboard and throughout America’s heartland, but like many of his fellow Mainers going back generations, the siren song of the sea had been luring him all his life, and at the end of 2018, he gave in.

For most of his career, like most traveling musicians, Rowe has lived out of cars and suitcases, eaten in quaint diners and fast-food joints, playing gigs along the way. Armed with a guitar, a dream, a quick wit, a soaring tenor voice, and the heart of an entertainer, he has enthralled audiences everywhere he’s gone, bringing them from raucous singalongs to laughter to tears and everything in between.

Rowe’s music is handmade and heartfelt. It springs from deep roots borne out of the song traditions of Ireland and the British Isles, cultivated in the roots music of North America, and filtered through the musical sensibility of a classically-trained musician who is as at home directing a choir or wind ensemble as he is standing with his acoustic guitar in front of a large audience singing songs together. His original songs come from the heart of a poet and the soul of a maestro, examining subject matter as varied as Rowe’s interests, from songs of the sea to historical sketches, from songs of abiding love to social commentary.

The path Rowe took to music was probably unavoidable. Both of his parents were professional musicians — as were both of his grandfathers. His late father, Tom, was a founding member of the internationally-acclaimed folk trio, Schooner Fare.

