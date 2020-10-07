I have known Chris Hamilton for over 20 years and watched him in his personal life and in his public life. I have always found him to be the same person in private that he is in public. He is honest and straightforward, has a great sense of humor and is a compassionate, caring person. With Chris what you see is what you get.
I think he will be a great state representative for District 88 because of the qualities mentioned and I know he will work hard to represent all the people of his district.
Please vote for Chris in House District 88. Get your ballot early and mail it in right away.
Alden Sproul
Bristol
