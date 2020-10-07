This multi-award winning New England-based songwriter discovered his father’s collection of eight-track tapes as a child and never looked back.

After early exposure to songwriter legends like Neil Young, Paul Simon, Jim Croce and Van Morrison along with Motown heavies like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Gladys Knight, Spooner was inspired to start making the rounds on coffee house stages in his teens. Before long, he jumped head-first into the Northeast’s burgeoning songwriter scene.

The songwriter recently won the 2007 Mountain Stage NewSong contest international finals at the South Street Sea Port in New York City. He also was a national finalist in the 2007 Starbucks Music Makers Competition. He toured the East Coast in the Spring of 2006 as part of the Falcon Ridge “Most Wanted” Preview Tour.

Spooner was honored as a 2006 New Folk Finalist at the renowned Kerrville Folk Festival in Kerrville, Texas. Jason and the band returned to both Falcon Ridge and Kerrville in the summer of 2007 as main stage acts.

