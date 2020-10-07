The Jason Spooner Band will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, on the deck at Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St. in Portland.
This multi-award winning New England-based songwriter discovered his father’s collection of eight-track tapes as a child and never looked back.
After early exposure to songwriter legends like Neil Young, Paul Simon, Jim Croce and Van Morrison along with Motown heavies like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Gladys Knight, Spooner was inspired to start making the rounds on coffee house stages in his teens. Before long, he jumped head-first into the Northeast’s burgeoning songwriter scene.
The songwriter recently won the 2007 Mountain Stage NewSong contest international finals at the South Street Sea Port in New York City. He also was a national finalist in the 2007 Starbucks Music Makers Competition. He toured the East Coast in the Spring of 2006 as part of the Falcon Ridge “Most Wanted” Preview Tour.
Spooner was honored as a 2006 New Folk Finalist at the renowned Kerrville Folk Festival in Kerrville, Texas. Jason and the band returned to both Falcon Ridge and Kerrville in the summer of 2007 as main stage acts.
For more information about the free concert, email [email protected] or call 207-775-2112.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Things to Do
Jason Spooner Band to perform at 5 p.m. Oct. 9 in Portland
-
Things to Do
Kat Edmonson concert set for Oct. 9
-
Community
UMaine Extension releases new guidance for supporting bee habitat
-
Community
Daniel E. Center Jr. named Veteran of the Month for August
-
On Music Lucky Clark
Lucky Clark On Music: Jeff Howell and Chris Hicks