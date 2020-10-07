Kat Edmonson Glynis Carpenter

Kat Edmonson will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield.

Edmonson is known most as a jazz singer, but she calls her music vintage pop. She has shared stages with the likes of Lyle Lovett, Asleep at the Wheel, and Chris Isaac with appearances on Prairie Home Companion and E Town.

Tickets cost $30.

For tickets, or more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.

filed under:
WhatsHappening

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles