Kat Edmonson will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield.
Edmonson is known most as a jazz singer, but she calls her music vintage pop. She has shared stages with the likes of Lyle Lovett, Asleep at the Wheel, and Chris Isaac with appearances on Prairie Home Companion and E Town.
Tickets cost $30.
For tickets, or more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.
