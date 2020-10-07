The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the driver and the owner of a tractor-trailer after it rolled over on the Hinckley Road in Clinton early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m., Chris Smith, 50, of Houlton, was operating a 2013 Freightliner filled with wood chips when he failed to make a sharp corner near Booker Lane, causing the vehicle to roll onto the driver’s side.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, investigators have determined that Smith was “traveling too fast with a load of wood chips to make a sharp corner …”

Clinton Fire and Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene along with C&J Towing, which towed the tractor and uprighted the trailer.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Smith reported having “some pain as a result of the accident.”

Charges are pending after further investigation into Smith and the owner of the tractor-trailer, Bartlett Forest Products of Houlton.

The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit is assisting the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

