Investigators have determined that the 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer driving along Hinckley Road in Clinton on Tuesday was moving too fast to make the corner near Booker Lane and rolled over. Kennebec Sheriff’s Office photo

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the driver and the owner of a tractor-trailer after it rolled over on the Hinckley Road in Clinton early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m., Chris Smith, 50, of Houlton, was operating a 2013 Freightliner filled with wood chips when he failed to make a sharp corner near Booker Lane, causing the vehicle to roll onto the driver’s side.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, investigators have determined that Smith was “traveling too fast with a load of wood chips to make a sharp corner …”

Clinton Fire and Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene along with C&J Towing, which towed the tractor and uprighted the trailer.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Smith reported having “some pain as a result of the accident.”

Charges are pending after further investigation into Smith and the owner of the tractor-trailer, Bartlett Forest Products of Houlton.

The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit is assisting the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
clinton maine, cmnews, kennebec county

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles