The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the driver and the owner of a tractor-trailer after it rolled over on the Hinckley Road in Clinton early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 6 a.m., Chris Smith, 50, of Houlton, was operating a 2013 Freightliner filled with wood chips when he failed to make a sharp corner near Booker Lane, causing the vehicle to roll onto the driver’s side.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, investigators have determined that Smith was “traveling too fast with a load of wood chips to make a sharp corner …”
Clinton Fire and Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene along with C&J Towing, which towed the tractor and uprighted the trailer.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Smith reported having “some pain as a result of the accident.”
Charges are pending after further investigation into Smith and the owner of the tractor-trailer, Bartlett Forest Products of Houlton.
The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit is assisting the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Local roundup: Oak Hill girls soccer shuts out Hall-Dale
-
Election 2020
Incumbent Republican Rudnicki challenged by Democrat White for House District 108
-
Letters to the Editor
Warren stands up for Maine seniors
-
Local & State
Food boxes available at Winslow Community Cupboard Saturday
-
Election 2020
Augusta receives surprise election money to help with voting in pandemic