It’s time to look past ourselves, past our differences. Imagine a dynamic, passionate leader ready to bring us down that path. Imagine an intelligent, caring leader, along with honesty, determination and integrity.
Would you agree that the fragile nature of life is at a greater level than most of us have ever experienced? If so, how about we strongly consider the best chance to bring renewed hope for tomorrow?
The spectrum of needs varies so greatly. Each of us face situations so unique to only us, yet other aspects that we can very much relate to. Indeed, the journey into tomorrow is so complicated. Imagine a leader with the wisdom and the vision to find a delicate balance for this and so much more.
Actually, do not imagine any of this; simply vote for Hilary Koch. You will be pleased to see where Hilary’s imagination takes us.
Ronald White
Waterville
