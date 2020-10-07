Hilary Koch is my choice for Senate District 16. As a small business owner, I know she understands the issues we are facing, especially now.
As a cancer survivor, I know she understands what dealing with insurance companies and drug pricing does to one’s health, both physical and mental, when you just want to focus on getting better.
As someone who believes access to quality public education is critical to our democracy’s survival, I know her experience as a teacher, a parent, and a taxpayer inform will inform her policy choices.
And, as someone who cares about the environment, I know that Hilary understands the economic benefits of sustainable energy production.
Because Hilary Koch thoroughly understands the issues that are important to me, is willing to work hard, is a problem solver who works cooperatively with others, she best represents my interests in Augusta.
Bruce Olson
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Things to Do
Somerset Abbey to host Once an Outlaw Oct. 11
-
Editorials
Our View: Out-of-state waste does not belong in Maine landfills
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot has passion for governance
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Biden ready to lead country in crisis
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.