Hilary Koch is my choice for Senate District 16. As a small business owner, I know she understands the issues we are facing, especially now.

As a cancer survivor, I know she understands what dealing with insurance companies and drug pricing does to one’s health, both physical and mental, when you just want to focus on getting better.

As someone who believes access to quality public education is critical to our democracy’s survival, I know her experience as a teacher, a parent, and a taxpayer inform will inform her policy choices.

And, as someone who cares about the environment, I know that Hilary understands the economic benefits of sustainable energy production.

Because Hilary Koch thoroughly understands the issues that are important to me, is willing to work hard, is a problem solver who works cooperatively with others, she best represents my interests in Augusta.

 

Bruce Olson

Waterville

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles