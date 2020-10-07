George Lapointe, candidate for mayor of Hallowell, is a man of the people, with years of experience as a leader, negotiator and family man. He and his wife Hilary Neckles are an unmatched team and community members and parents. He works for balance in representation, finances and safety.

Our city will strengthen with his leadership. I know this as a neighbor and through our church’s congregation. The congregation and I have benefitted immensely from his volunteer leadership. He leads volunteers for work crews to raise money and provide affordable labor for projects. He’s been part of a group that guided a family from Afghanistan, through incredible growth, with his wisdom and warmth.

George will move Hallowell forward, into a new era of growth, deepening purpose and prosperity. He has much experience with adversity in various arenas and knows how to get it done. Vote George Lapointe.

Jenny Mckendry
Hallowell

