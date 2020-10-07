FARMINGDALE — Elise Worth and Gabby Chessie each scored goals to lead the Oak Hill girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Hall-Dale on Wednesday.

Paige Gonya had 10 saves for the Raiders (3-1-0) to earn the shutout.

Audrey Gilbert had three saves for the Bulldogs (2-2-0).

WINSLOW 7, LAWRENCE 0: Carly Warn scored three goals to lead the Black Raiders to a victory over the Bulldogs in Fairfield.

Grace Bilodeau scored two goals, while Harly Pomerleau and Audrey Dolley each added a goal for Winslow.

FIELD HOCKEY

MOUNT VIEW 7, ERSKINE 0: Alexa Coffin notched a hat trick to lead the Mustangs to a victory over the Eagles in South China.

Kate Bourgeois, Jacie Nickerson, Sophia King and Ivory Spaulding also tallied goals for Mount View.

Emily York had 14 saves for Erskine.

BOYS SOCCER

GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 2: Cam Lasselle and Braden Dorogi tallied goals for the Tigers in a tie against the Hornets in Turner.

Sean Doyle had four saves for Gardiner.

Garrett Gaudin and Ryan Thibeault each scored for Leavitt.

