FARMINGDALE — Elise Worth and Gabby Chessie each scored goals to lead the Oak Hill girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Hall-Dale on Wednesday.

Paige Gonya had 10 saves for the Raiders (3-1-0) to earn the shutout.

Audrey Gilbert had three saves for the Bulldogs (2-2-0).

 

WINSLOW 7, LAWRENCE 0: Carly Warn scored three goals to lead the Black Raiders to a victory over the Bulldogs in Fairfield.

Grace Bilodeau scored two goals, while Harly Pomerleau and Audrey Dolley each added a goal for Winslow.

 

FIELD HOCKEY

 

MOUNT VIEW 7, ERSKINE 0: Alexa Coffin notched a hat trick to lead the Mustangs to a victory over the Eagles in South China.

Kate Bourgeois, Jacie Nickerson, Sophia King and Ivory Spaulding also tallied goals for Mount View.

Emily York had 14 saves for Erskine.

 

BOYS SOCCER

 

GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 2: Cam Lasselle and Braden Dorogi tallied goals for the Tigers in a tie against the Hornets in Turner.

Sean Doyle had four saves for Gardiner.

Garrett Gaudin and Ryan Thibeault each scored for Leavitt.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Erskine Eagles, Gardiner Tigers, Hall-Dale Bulldogs, kennebec journal, Lawrence Bulldogs, leavitt hornets, morning sentinel, Mount View Mustangs, Oak Hill Raiders, Winslow Black Raiders

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles