FORT MEYERS, Fla. – Clyde L. Hinkley of Richmond, Maine and Fort Myers, Fla. passed on April 18, 2020 in Fort Myers, Fla. Clyde was born on Sept. 21, 1934 in Richmond, Maine. Clyde was married to Mary Frances Carr for 65 years. He was a caring, loving husband and a wonderful father to his two sons, Mark Clyde Hinkley and Adam Lloyd Hinkley.Clyde leaves behind his wife, Mary Frances Hinkley of Richmond and Fort Myers, Fla.; and two sons, Mark C. Hinkley and wife Yvonne Boise of Mercer and Adam L. Hinkley and wife Nadine of Richmond. Clyde leaves 12 grandchildren, Jaimee M. Hinkley and partner Donald Currie of Winthrop, Mark S. Hinkley of Topsham, Eric W. Hinkley of San Jose, Calif., Adam T. Hinkley and wife Taylor of Freemont, N.H., Aaron T. Hinkley and wife Brittney of Westbrook, Bethany C. Dudik and husband Joseph of West Texas, Anthony Marson and wife Olivia of West Gardiner, Shelby Hurley, Tara Hurley and Kayla Hurley of Richmond, James Nicopoulas of Corneilous N.C. and John Nicopoulas of Lake Wylie, N.C.; and 15 great-grandchildren, Christopher Currie and Joseph Currie of Winthrop, Chhayha Hinkley and Rufus Hinkley of Topsham, Landen Hinkley, Jayden Hinkley, Addlie Hinkley and Bethany Hinkley of Freemont N.H., Aaden Hinkley, Oliver Carr Hinkley, and Theodore Wallace Hinkley of Westbrook, Juliet Ann Dudik of West Texas, Roland Marson, Chance Marson and Oaklyn Marson of West Gardiner. Also, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Clyde leaves behind three sisters, Leona Reynolds of Gardiner, Charlotte Sullivan and husband Dana of Richmond and Carolyn Knight of Richmond.Clyde was predeceased by his parents, Alice Elizabeth Bodge and Horace Albra Hinkley. Also, his brother, Horace Clinton Hinkley and sister, Helen Hinkley May.Clyde was a graduate of Richmond High School in 1953. Clyde also graduated from LaSalle University of Engineering in 1961 at Chicago Ill. He was employed at Umberhind and Howe in Richmond, Washburn and Doughty shipyard in East Boothbay. He was also employed at BIW shipyard in Bath and Portland for 40 years and retired from the Welding Engineering Department in 1999. A flag was flown at half-staff in his memory at BIW.Clyde was a former member of the American Welding Society. A lifetime member of Orange Harbor Boat Club in Fort Myers, Fa. He was also a lifetime member of Fishing and Hunting of Maine, a member of the National Rifle Association and a former leader of Cub Scouts for many years. Clyde was soft spoken and known for his smile and kindness to others. He enjoyed designing and building projects with his hands. He cut his own lumber and built his home. He enjoyed hunting with his sons and family trips up north moose hunting. He loved to travel with Mary and especially enjoyed their many trips to Hawaii. After he retired, he purchased a home in Fort Myers, Fla. and wintered there for 20 years. He spent his summers at Hinkley Cove in Mercer. Clyde developed a lasting legacy for his family of generations to come at Hinkley Cove on North Pond in Mercer.Per Clyde’s wishes there will be no funeral and graveside services will be private. A celebration of life will be held in 2021.Arrangements were made by Memorial Gardens in Fort Myers, Fla.

