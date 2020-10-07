READFIELD – Georgette I. Mitchell, 84, of Readfield, died Sunday Oct. 4, 2020. She was born in Lewiston, the daughter of Wallace and Imelda Brennan.

Georgette is so missed already. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a beautiful smile that drew people to her. She always put her family and friends ahead of herself, giving a helping hand where needed.

She worked at CMP for 27 years. She and her husband, Fred, were dedicated members of Squire Town Squares square dancing group, of Winthrop, for over 30 years.

Georgette was predeceased by her husband, Frederick; and brother, Wallace.

She’s survived by her daughter, Lynn and husband John, son, Scott and partner Brygid; three granddaughters, Janine and husband Eric, Erin and husband Cullen, and Julijana; also, her best friend to the end, Dick Hoisington; along with numerous friends and relatives.

A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road in Augusta, on Tuesday Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Georgette’s memory to:

MaineGeneral Hospice,

P.O. Box 828,

Waterville, ME 04903.

