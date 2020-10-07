AUGUSTA – Lawrence D. Ronco, 83, of Augusta died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health.

He was born in Dexter on August 23, 1937, the son of Lawrence and Ruby (Davenport) Ronco.

Lawrence graduated from Cony High School in 1956. He honorably served for four years in The United Stated Air Force Band career field as a trumpeter, and was employed by the State of Maine Department of Transportation for 48 years in the Traffic Planning and Traffic Monitoring Sections.

On August 22, 1964, he married Carol Ann French at the South Parish Congregational Church in Augusta.

His interests and talents varied. Always first was his love of family. His most favorite words were “Dad” and “Jampie”. He had a great love of country, flag and our veterans.

Music was a true passion for Larry and came from the deepest part of his soul. His deep love of music was expressed through the amazing playing of his trumpet. His musical ability allowed the privilege to play for a president (Dwight D. Eisenhower), several diplomats, and other heads-of state while a member of the United States Air Force Band. Working with local musicians, and later with his own combo, “The Continentals,” he provided music for weddings, retirement parties, holiday parties and dances throughout the area.

Larry also enjoyed reading and working with wood. His family’s home and the beautiful furniture pieces he created are a testament to his woodworking talents. Larry was an avid early adopter of new technology and often outpaced his children and grandchildren when it came to the latest gadgets. When baseball season began, Larry could be found watching his favorite team, the Boston Red Sox.

He was a lifetime member of the Augusta Lodge of Elks #964. PER and PDD PER; past member of the American Legion Post #2 Band, Hallowell Community Band, and the Kora Shriner Temple Band.

Larry was predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Gloria Marie Fanjoy and husband Larry of Dexter, Patricia Ann Turcotte and husband Lloyd of Augusta, and Elizabeth Jeanne Turcotte and her husband Robert of Augusta.

He is survived by Carol, his wife of 56 years, of Augusta; his son Lawrence Stanley Ronco and his wife Elyse of New Vineyard, his daughter, Allison Ronco Young and her husband Gregory of Cushing; grandchildren, Jace Gregory Louis, and Myah Suzanne of Cushing, granddaughter Raegan Goulet Babin and husband Zachary of Unity; along with several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services with military honors will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St. Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the

Travis Mills Foundation,

747 Western Ave.,

Manchester, ME 04351.

Guest Book