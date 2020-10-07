AUGUSTA – Marie E. Sirois, 39, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at her home. She was born in Augusta on June 23, 1981 a daughter of Pater and Gail Parlin.

Marie loved to make people happy. Her laughter will forever be remembered. Her beautiful smile will, too. She loved everyone and had a warm spirit.

She was predeceased by her father, Peter Parlin; a nephew, Matthew Henderson; and grandparents, Victor and Leanna Parlin and Leon and Edna Fellows; and an uncle, Jean Parlin.

Marie is survived by the love of her life, her only child, Alexander Sirois; her former husband, Chris Sirois; her mother, Gail Parlin; her sister, Vicki Henderson and husband John, her brother, Peter Parlin and wife Alicia; her nephews, James Henderson and wife Brianne and their children, Colby and Aubrey; Dylan Parlin and wife Hope and their daughter, Juliette; Nathaniel Parlin and girlfriend Mercede Biddle, and Austin Parlin and girlfriend Hannah Beechel; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no public visiting hours. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. across from the First Pentecostal Church of Augusta, Civic Center Dr., Augusta. The family requests that you bring your own lawn chairs as this will be an outdoor event.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

