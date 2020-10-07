WATERVILLE – Roger J. Caron passed away on Oct. 4, 2020 after a long illness. Roger was born in Waterville on Feb. 20, 1950 to Henri P. and Antoinette (Reny) Caron.

After graduating from Winslow High School, he was drafted into the Navy where he received an Honorable Discharge after two years of service during the Vietnam War.

He learned many skills working at C.F. Hathaway Shirt Company, Keyes Fiber, Michael Woods Trucking, and Pine Tree Waste. Roger enjoyed making furniture as a woodworker. He attended Mass faithfully and was a Corpus Christi Parish communicant.

Roger was predeceased by his parents, Henri P. and Antoinette (Reny) Caron.

He is survived by his brother, Leo Caron and wife June of Benton; Yvonne Reifschneider and husband Mark; James P. Caron of Florida and Jerry Caron of Waterville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service, a burial will be held in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. Attendees are asked to be respectful of CDC guidelines for outdoor gatherings.

A celebration of life will be planned at a future date.

Donations may be made to

Sisters of the Blessed,

101 Silver Street,

Waterville, ME 04901-5923.

