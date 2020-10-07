I want to offer my support to Matthew Pouliot as he runs for state Senate. Matt has been remarkably responsive to his constituents in central Maine, working hard to find answers. However, what has impressed me most is his willingness to engage with our future generations. Matt comes to classrooms at Cony and speaks to classes about the operations of our government. He has worked closely with students, bringing them on the campaign trail. It is obvious he has a deep interest in shaping our community.

It’s also worth noting that Matt is a fixture at community events. He support sports, music and the arts by attending functions in our area. While some politicians get into office and disappear, Matt is a presence at nearly every community sponsored activity.

With that in mind, I give my support to Matthew Pouliot. His energy, enthusiasm and passion for governance is unparalleled.

B.L. Lippert

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous