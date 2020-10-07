Daniel Bernard Roumain will be among local performers entertaining people from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, in Portland parks.

Instead of the telltale chimes of an ice cream truck, keep your ears – and eyes – peeled for the sound and sight of violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain who, along with three groups of local performers, will be on the back of a flatbed truck. They’ll be cruising around Portland parks on Sunday afternoon filling the air with music in one of the most unique ways to make live music accessible during the pandemic.

For more information, visit portlandovations.org.

