The Hannaford supermarket in Saco has issued a single-store recall of fresh pizza dough after someone inserted razor blades into dough sold in the deli department, and police are looking for the person responsible.

Saco police were called to the store Tuesday, after a customer returned a pizza dough purchased at the store that contained a razor blade inside, said Saco Police Deputy Chief Corey Huntress.

Employees checked the remaining doughs in stock, and found the bags appeared to have been punctured by an unknown object, according to Huntress.

“While inspecting the pizza dough, a second razor blade was found in one of the pizza bags,” Huntress said. “Officers are currently conducting a follow-up investigation reviewing video surveillance footage inside the Hannaford store trying to identify a person of interest and the vehicle that they left the store in.”

Customers who purchased fresh pizza dough at the store between Monday, Oct. 5 at 2:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10:00 a.m. should not consume the product and may return it to the store for a full refund, according to Hannaford Supermarkets. No injuries or illnesses had been reported in connection with this recall, the company said.

This story will be updated.

