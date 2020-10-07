Sen. Scott Cryway has served District 16 (greater Waterville Area) successfully for three terms, totaling six years. When elected, he came with experience of more than 28 years of dedicated service in law enforcement. Part of that time was spent working with youth in our schools, which probably inspired him to become the driving force behind the DARE (Drug Addiction Resistance Education) program.
Scott has worked tirelessly for us in many areas such as child Care, child safety laws, environmental issues, and matters concerning the elderly (this includes me).
If you have a question for him, call or write him. You will get an answer soon. I know, having called his office on a couple of issues important to me.
Me? I’m going to vote for Scott. He works for me.
Paul J. McDonald
Waterville
