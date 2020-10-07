The Skowhegan Outdoors program has scheduled the following free events.

• A Bigelow Hike is set for Sunday, Oct. 4.

Join Skowhegan Outdoors for a group hike in the Bigelows on Sunday, Oct. 4. Emma Corwin, Skowhegan Outdoors coach, will take the lead up to the summit for 360-views of the Western Mountains Region.

Participants should meet at 8 a.m. at the Main Street Skowhegan office at 48 Court St. in Skowhegan, where a caravan will form. The hike will start at about 9:30 a.m., upon arrival at the trailhead. This hike is rated as intermediate/advanced. Bring a face mask, water, lunch, plenty of snacks, and layers in case it gets a bit chilly.

This is a free community event of Skowhegan Outdoors, a program of Main Street Skowhegan.

For more information or to register, visit skowheganoutdoors.com.

• Virtual Movie Night will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

The Amazon Prime Watch Party participants will binge watch the first two episodes of “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji” — a wild show where 66 teams race. This show is hosted by Bear Grylls.

This is a virtual program, and an Amazon prime account is needed to join the watch party.

• A Virtual Hike on the Heselton Street Trail has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.

Skowhegan Outdoors hosted a trail clean-up for its annual AmeriCorps Day of Service. Join coaches and volunteers to see a few highlights of this day, hear about the importance of keeping the trails clean and learn how to get to this trail system.

This is a virtual program, join the organizers for the video premiere on the Facebook event page.

• A Starry Night Hike following the Coburn Woods Trail System to Taylor Field will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

Bring water, sturdy walking shoes, a blanket to sit on, and a headlamp, or indicate in the registration form that you will need to borrow one.

• An Eaton-Kennebec Preserve Stroll will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the East River Road in Skowhegan.

The Sunday morning stroll with Skowhegan Outdoors and Somerset Woods Trustees is an easy walk through the woods with views of the Kennebec River. Members of Somerset Woods Trustees will chat about the work they are up to in the area as well as the story of the Eaton Preserve Trail.

Bring a face mask, walking shoes, water, and warm layers for this stroll.

• A Mosquito Mountain Sunset Hike is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24.

Hike with daylight and enough time to spare to catch the full sunset at the top where a 360-view gives the full effect of a cotton candy sky. Hike back down the same path, headlamps guiding the way.

Participants should meet at 2 p.m. at the Main Street Skowhegan office at 48 Court St. This trial is rated at moderate/difficult, but does not have any significantly tricky areas to be concerned for the night hike back to cars. Bring a face mask, water, snacks (or even dinner for the top), and plenty of warm layers to sit at the top of the mountain into the evening through the sunset.

For more information about Mosquito Mountain, visit alltrails.com.

• How to Make Fire Cider will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Lake George Regional Park (West), 10 Main St., Canaan.

Fire cider is a blend of several herbs and alliums with immune boosting properties, steeped in apple cider vinegar for one month, all to keep the doctor away.

This program is limited to 10 participants. Each participant will be provided with a jar and all of the ingredients to take home fire cider.

• A Costume Hike will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Lake George Regional Park (East).

Join Skowhegan Outdoors for a Halloween Costume Hike up the Pinnacle Trail. This event is for children and their grown ups and all are encouraged to get into the Halloween spirit with costumes. Hike up to the top of The Pinnacle while enjoying a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt along the way.

All attendees will be required to register for the program here so enough program materials will be available for all participants and to wear a face mask at all times (bonus points if face mask is in theme with costume).

• Full Moon Yoga is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Lake George Regional Park Green.

Join Skowhegan Outdoors Coach Emma Corwin for an active flow yoga class under the Halloween Full Moon. Feel free to bring own mat and blocks. Main Street Skowhegan has several to loan (indicate on registration form if need to borrow equipment). All gear is sanitized after each use.

Costumes are highly encouraged for this class. Bring extra layers for the cooler temperatures. Show up 15 minutes early to sign in and set up mat.

To register for these events, or more information, visit skowheganoutdoors.com.

