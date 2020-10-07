The Somerset Abbey in Madison will host Once An Outlaw from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at 98 Main St.

Once an Outlaw, is a band formed by former members of the Southern Rock band. The Outlaws are noted for such hits as “Hurry Sundown,” “You Are the Show,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” and the classic “Green Grass and High Tides.”

The core of the band is Chris Hicks, Chris Anderson and Jeff Howell, all former touring and recording members of the band.

Upon leaving the band in the late 1990s, Hicks became a member of another legendary Southern Rock band, The Marshall Tucker Band, where he remains to this day. Along the way he has performed with Charlie Daniels, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Gregg Allman to name a few.

Anderson had two separate stints with the band, the final one ending in 2018. Aside from his time in The Outlaws, Anderson has been a main stay in the Southern Rock scene since the 70s playing with, touring or writing for acts such as Grinderswitch, the Allman Brothers, Bad Company, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams, Jr., Stephen Stills and others.

Prior to coming to The Outlaws, Howell, had spent several years as a member of the British blues bands, Foghat and Savoy Brown. Upon leaving Foghat in the mid-90s, he joined The Outlaws for several years.

Once he left them, he later returned to Foghat for a few more years of touring and recording with them.

Tickets cost $25-$40.

For tickets, or more information, visit somersetabbey.com.

