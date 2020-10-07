Tom DiMenna Photo by Brad Hendrickson

Tom DiMenna will sings Cat Stevens songs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave.
DiMenna will sing Cat Stevens songs with a few originals sprinkled in. DiMenna crafted the show while working as a bartender at One Longfellow Square where he learned from touring musicians like Chris Smither, Tom Rush and Slaid Cleaves.

He will be accompanied by guitarist Jason Eckerson during the socially distanced, limited-seating show.

Tickets cost $20.

For tickets, or more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com.

filed under:
WhatsHappening

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles