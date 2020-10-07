Updated research on supporting habitat for Maine’s 278 species of bees is included in a new publication from University of Maine Cooperative Extension, according to a news release from the Orono-based extension office.

“Selecting Plants to Support Bees in Maine: Summary of the Bee Module Project” includes data from the original project conducted 2012-15 across four Maine sites, broad and specific recommendations for planning or enhancing bee habitat, specific results with key takeaways, data tables and additional resources.

UMaine Extension bulletins can be ordered or downloaded from the publications catalog by calling 207-581-3792 or by emailing [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: