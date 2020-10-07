We’ve been fortunate to be represented over the last six years by Rep. Charlotte Warren (House District 84). We need to send more legislators like her to Augusta. Charlotte’s strong work ethic is just one of the many reasons why I support her reelection. Charlotte is a social worker, teacher and former mayor. She’s a small business owner who understands budgets. Charlotte works hard and gets things done.

My wife and I are now retired after working our entire lives. Our benefits are often at the mercy of decisions made in Augusta. Charlotte understands the challenges facing Maine’s retirees; she’ll continue to do her homework and stand up for retirees like us.

I hope that if you live in Hallowell, Manchester, or West Gardiner, you’ll join my wife Donna and I in voting for Charlotte Warren for state representative.

Ray Hinckley

Manchester

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous