We’ve been fortunate to be represented over the last six years by Rep. Charlotte Warren (House District 84). We need to send more legislators like her to Augusta. Charlotte’s strong work ethic is just one of the many reasons why I support her reelection. Charlotte is a social worker, teacher and former mayor. She’s a small business owner who understands budgets. Charlotte works hard and gets things done.

My wife and I are now retired after working our entire lives. Our benefits are often at the mercy of decisions made in Augusta. Charlotte understands the challenges facing Maine’s retirees; she’ll continue to do her homework and stand up for retirees like us.

I hope that if you live in Hallowell, Manchester, or West Gardiner, you’ll join my wife Donna and I in voting for Charlotte Warren for state representative.

Ray Hinckley
Manchester

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles