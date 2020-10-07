I have had the opportunity to meet with Bruce White on several occasions in my advocacy work, and have open dialect on topics close to my heart as a parent in Waterville.

Bruce goes above and beyond for his constituents and even made an appearance over the summer with his lovely wife Doreen for “socially distanced” warm wishes for my 3-year-old on her birthday. Bruce is for families, and isn’t afraid to think outside of the box to get things done.

Thanks for all you do, Bruce. Vote for Bruce White on Nov. 3.

Erika Bernardini

Waterville

