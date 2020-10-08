I will be voting for Courtney Allen on Nov. 3 because she is not a politician but understands what needs to be done to move issues forward in a political world. She is compassionate and stands and fights for social justice even when it’s easier to walk away.
Courtney understands the opioid crisis that is so rampant in Augusta and has fought and will continue to fight until all people have the resources and help they need. Courtney also has a plan to turn around the affordable housing shortage in our city by working together with other agencies instead of against them.
She is someone who will sit on your front porch and listen and actually care about the changes you want to see. We need more people like her in state and local government.
Sean Fritz
Augusta
