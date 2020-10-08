NORTH ANSON — Regional School Unit 74 has received over $840,000 in COVID-relief grants from the Maine Department of Education to help cover unanticipated costs.

At the board of directors meeting Wednesday night at Carrabec Community School, members convened to discuss the grants as well as return to school updates.

As of Wednesday, Superintendent Mike Tracy said that there are no students in the district who have COVID-19, however some students have been sent home or have been asked to stay home if they are showing multiple symptoms out of an abundance of caution.

The grant funding came in two packages:

• Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund: at $276,799.37, these funds can be used for expenses from March 13, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.

• Coronavirus Relief Fund: at $565,946.91, these funds can be used for expenses from March 13, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.

The grant funds can be utilized in a variety of ways, including personnel, supplies/equipment, transportation, professional development, student/family supports and technology.

The money was awarded to the state by the federal government’s CARES Act passed by Congress in March. The amount allocated to RSU 74 was determined with the same formula used for the Elementary and Secondary Education Act grant, which is based on the poverty rate and enrollment numbers.

The funds are not intended to replace items included in the regular budget, but rather cover unbudgeted items and services which became necessary due to COVID-19.

The district delayed the start of the school year last month after a student tested positive for COVID-19, but Tracy said previously that the student remained non-symptomatic throughout quarantine and had returned to school, along with all of his close-contacts.

Additionally, the district will begin the second phase of reopening next week.

The second phase in the district’s reopening plan runs from Oct. 13 to Dec. 22. Under this second phase:

• Kindergarten through grade five will attend Tuesday through Friday with the exception of students that are entirely learning remotely. Students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. On Mondays teachers will prepare, check-in with remote students and the facilities will be cleaned. Cohorts will no longer be in place for these grades when this phase goes into effect.

• Grades six to eight will attend Tuesday through Friday, with 50% of the student population hybrid, which is the current structure. Dismissal will be at 2:30 p.m., and cohorts will meet Tuesdays/Thursdays and Wednesdays/Fridays. Mondays will remain a day for teacher prep, home learning and cleaning.

• Grades nine to 12 will attend Monday through Friday with 50% of the student population working under a hybrid model, which is the current structure. Full day dismissal will be at 2:30 p.m.

Under this new phase, the morning bus runs/arrival patterns remain the same. Afternoons will have an elementary bus run at 12:30 and middle and high school bus runs at 2:30 p.m.

Mandatory temperature checks will be discontinued under this plan. If the governor’s at-risk level for the area remains the same, the plan under the third phase is to start dismissing all students at 2:30 after the December break.

All other aspects of this plan will likely remain in effect for the remainder of the school year, unless physical distancing guidelines change, which will be evaluated at a December board meeting.

“The teachers and staff are working at least as hard, or harder, as they were (before the pandemic) trying to learn new systems and structures,” Tracy said Wednesday. “I commend them, and I am grateful for our staff.”

RSU 74 serves the towns of Anson, Embden, New Portland, North Anson and Solon.

This story will be updated.

