A 75-year-old Massachusetts man has died after after he got lost hiking the Knife Edge on Mount Katahdin and fell while spending the night on the mountain waiting for rescuers.

Donald MacGillis, a longtime Boston Globe editor from Pittsfield, Mass., was in critical condition when airlifted from Mount Katahdin Wednesday. He later died from his injuries, according to Berkshire Eagle, where had served as executive editor.

MacGillis and his 25-year-old nephew started up the Dudley Trail from Chimney Pond at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but lost the trail around South Peak in the fog, rain and darkness, according to a release from Baxter State Park. At 12:30 a.m., the younger hiker was able to speak to Baxter State Park Chief Ranger Dan Rinard after reaching 911.

Rinard determined that the pair was off trail and lost but not injured at that point. Given the dark and rainy conditions, the hikers were advised to shelter in place until first light when a rescue operation could safely begin.

At around 3:10 a.m., the younger hiker called Rinard to report his uncle was injured after a tumbling fall of more than 50 feet. Rinard advised the men on how to stay warm and monitor the condition of the older hiker, but both men became hypothermic during the night.

As daylight approached, Rinard and other rangers contacted the Maine Army National Guard for assistance. The guard deployed a Blackhawk helicopter from Bangor to assist in the rescue, but the mountain was obscured by fog.

Meanwhile, Chimney Pond Ranger Andy Borth reached the pair around 9:30 a.m. and found the older hiker was in critical condition. Both treated the man for hypothermia and other injuries while other rangers arrived at the scene.

During a break in the fog, the Guard lowered a medic who was able to help rangers load the older hiker into a litter by 10:30 a.m. He was flown to the Millinocket Municipal Airport, where he was transferred to a Lifeflight helicopter to be transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. He was in critical condition when transported, according to rangers.

The Blackhawk returned to the mountain and at 11:25 a.m. hoisted and transported the younger hiker to Bangor International Airport. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia and exhaustion.

Rangers say this was the sixth air-lift off Katahdin this season. It was the second rescue in the park in the space of four days.

MacGillis was a passionate hiker and had been on the expedition with his nephew Paul MacGillis, the Berkshire Eagle reported.

MacGillis left the Berkshire Eagle after that newspaper was purchased in 1995 and went to work at the Globe. He was an editorial writer and later served as national politics editor, according to the Eagle.

