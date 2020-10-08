While much attention is rightly focused on the presidential and Senate races, I urge Waterville residents to keep their eyes on equally important local campaigns.
I am grateful that Claude Francke stepped up when I resigned from the Ward 6 City Council position, and for his ongoing willingness to serve. Jay Coelho will bring needed change to the mayor’s office. As I know from my time serving with him on the council, Coelho supports our library and schools, while always looking for realistic cost-saving measures.
Bruce White is a constant presence in community meetings in House District 109. Hillary Koch will fight for quality, affordable health care, support for our schools, and for renewable energy in the Maine Senate for District 16.
We need these leaders who will work to make Waterville a welcoming, inclusive community, who are careful stewards of our resources, and who support our critical public institutions.
Winifred Tate
Waterville
