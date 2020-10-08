Virginia Swain Photo courtesy of Jobs For Maine’s Graduates

Jobs For Maine’s Graduates, a statewide nonprofit serving 10,000 students across Maine based in Augusta, welcomes two new members to its Board of Directors, according to a news release from Lisa Gardner, director of Stewardship, Jobs For Maine’s Graduates.

The first, Virginia Swain, is Professor Emerita at Dartmouth College and is dedicated to helping Maine youth succeed. Swain is especially interested in fostering students’ skills, health, self-confidence and ambition.

Jon Mason Photo courtesy of Jobs For Maine’s Graduates

The second new member is Jon Mason, vice president of human resources for General Dynamics Bath Iron Works. Mason has been with the Bath shipbuilder since 2004.

According to the release, Jobs For Maine’s Graduates partners with public education and private businesses to offer results-driven solutions to ensure all Maine students graduate, attain post-secondary credentials, and pursue meaningful careers.

For more information, visit jmg.org.

