Kennebec Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the Best Western Motel, Upper Main Street, Waterville. Zoom is also available for those who prefer this option, according to a news release from Lauralee Davis, chairwoman for the association.

Heather Johnson, commissioner of Community and Economic Development, will speak. Monies will be collected for the 2020-21 dues and the food cupboard.

For more information about the meeting, Zoom ID, contact George Davis at 207-612-2639 or [email protected].

