I’ve known George Lapointe for over 20 years in several capacities and can’t think of anyone who would make a better mayor for Hallowell. George cares about people and has shown his leadership abilities in many city, state, and nonprofit roles.

As commissioner of Marine Resources for two governors he worked effectively with everyone from lobstermen to lawyers, which is something not everyone could do. As president of the Unitarian Universalist church in Augusta, he took on difficult issues because it was the right thing to do but not the easy thing to do.

I know from personal experience that George respects people regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs. He carefully listens to opinions from multiple sides of issues before making decisions. He works in a collegial way toward consensus on solutions. I believe George’s way is more effective than confrontational approaches and particularly important these days.

Glenn Hodgkins

Hallowell

