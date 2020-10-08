I am thrilled to vote for George Lapointe for mayor of Hallowell. George’s generous community spirit has inspired me to show up for school budget meetings when I might have stayed home, or to volunteer for a church work crew that I know will be well organized because he is leading it. As a parent I greatly appreciate his commitment to public education, evidenced through his attending Regional School Unit 2 school board budget deliberations as a council member.
We have served together on two teams to welcome and mentor immigrant families to our area, and the deep mutual respect between George and these “New Mainers” shines. The times that George has cheerfully appeared to help a neighbor remove a fallen tree, move a family’s household, or haul wood to the Hall-Dale homecoming bonfire are too big to number.
George loves the Hallowell community. Join me in voting for George Lapointe.
Pam Lombard
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘This Day in Maine’ and ‘The Lost Boys of London’
-
Letters to the Editor
Allen stands and fights for what’s right
-
Letters to the Editor
Lapointe loves Hallowell community
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 8
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins won’t stand up to President Trump
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.