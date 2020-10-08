With the arrival of fall, many house museums are preparing to close up for the winter. However, the three sites maintained why Lincoln County Historical Association didn’t even have the opportunity to open this year because of the coronavirus.

As the months of limited social contact wore on, the members considered new ways to fulfill its mission to collect, preserve, and interpret the history of Lincoln County. One of their ideas is to add a section to the LCHA website to focus on objects of interest from their collection, according to a news release from the association.

“Education outreach is not limited to schools and children. There is so much for adults to discover within the walls for the three LCHA sites. Through our Object of the Weeks postings we can share a look at numerous antiques and share their stories,” said Louise Miller, education director for the association, according to the release.

Since the beginning of August, nine Object of the Week articles have been posted. All of the articles are archived, so it is easy to scroll through and read earlier pieces. The association sends email reminders of new postings every two weeks. It takes only two or three minutes to learn about a piece of the past, as the articles are short and are illustrated with photos.

Those who would like to be on the list can email LCHA at [email protected].

The association’s Education Outreach Program is available to private, public and home schools throughout the year. The Education Department staff has been developing new programs to meet the needs of schools using new protocols due to the virus. For more information about these programs, contact Louise Miller at [email protected].

Lincoln County Historical Association is a non-profit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House of Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information about LCHA, visit lincolncountyhistory.org and the Facebook page Lincoln County Historical Association Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.