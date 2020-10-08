WATERVILLE — Kaden Works and Chris Williams had goals to lead the Waterville boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Erskine Thursday.
Works and Sam Lloyd both had assists for Waterville. Ethan Hobert had eight saves.
Wes McGlew scored the lone goal for Erskine.
RICHMOND 3, TEMPLE 0: Cole Alexander had two goals to lead the Bobcats to the win.
Alexander added an assist, and Max Viselli had the other goal. Hunter Mason and Andrew Vachon tallied assists.
Connor Vashon made two saves for the Bobcats.
GIRLS SOCCER
ERSKINE 1, WATERVILLE 1: The Eagles and Purple Panthers played to a tie in South China on Thursday.
Danica Serdjenian gave Waterville a goal in the first half, giving the Purple Panthers a 1-0 lead at halftime. Sarah Praul then scored in the second half for Erskine, with an assist from Joanna Linscott.
Jacie Richards had 16 saves for Waterville, while Sophie Pilotte had 13 saves for Erskine.
